Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USIO. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Usio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

USIO opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.66. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

