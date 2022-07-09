Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 100,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 34,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 64,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

