Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $202.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

