Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,069,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,951 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

