Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Decreased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 202,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

