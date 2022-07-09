Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 202,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

