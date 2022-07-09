Venus (XVS) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00024002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $62.17 million and $4.07 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,262.94 or 0.99904644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00040943 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001749 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001351 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

