Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OEZVY shares. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

