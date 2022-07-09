VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target Cut to €187.00 by Analysts at Barclays

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €250.00 ($260.42) to €187.00 ($194.79) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of VGP stock opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.87. VGP has a 52 week low of $178.18 and a 52 week high of $302.00.

VGP Company Profile (Get Rating)

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

