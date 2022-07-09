Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

DSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Viant Technology by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $319.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.13. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

