Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03. The company has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

