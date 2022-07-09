Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €125.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €135.00 ($140.63) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($153.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €94.94 ($98.90) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a 1-year high of €165.70 ($172.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.