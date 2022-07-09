Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

WCN stock opened at C$162.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$148.05 and a 52-week high of C$183.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.83 billion and a PE ratio of 51.63.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.5100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

