WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.02-$5.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.02-5.10 EPS.

Shares of WDFC opened at $174.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.61. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of -0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

