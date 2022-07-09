WELL Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $834,545.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.49 or 1.00034258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.