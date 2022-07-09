WHALE Reaches Market Cap of $12.79 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00007262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $400,553.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

