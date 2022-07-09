Winch Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.80.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $402.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

