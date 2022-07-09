Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of C opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

