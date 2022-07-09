XIO (XIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000295 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

