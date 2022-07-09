XMON (XMON) Tops One Day Volume of $649,829.00

XMON (XMON) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, XMON has traded up 79.6% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $8,245.48 or 0.38198222 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $649,829.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00130067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033567 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

