Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST – Get Rating) insider Andrew Bald purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,698.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Xstate Resources (Get Rating)
