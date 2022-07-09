Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST – Get Rating) insider Andrew Bald purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,698.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xstate Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 25% working interest (WI) in Red Earth and 35% WI in Alberta Plains located in Canada; 20% WI in Anshof-3 exploration well located in Austria; and 33.33% WI in Borba Natural Gas Prospect Drilling located in California, as well as has various WIs between 10% and 30% in oil and gas leases in Sacramento Basin, California.

