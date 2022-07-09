Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Up 2.5%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 65,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 59,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

