Zennies (ZENI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Zennies has a market capitalization of $218,854.81 and approximately $39.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zennies has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone . Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zennies are a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. Zeni or Kozeni is the Japanese word for coins or small change. “

Zennies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.