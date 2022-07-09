Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $229.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $177.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.21. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

