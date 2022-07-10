1,314 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

