1,748 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. AdvanSix makes up about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.