24,025 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.11 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

