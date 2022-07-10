2,666 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

