27,441 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.42. 1,051,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,328. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

