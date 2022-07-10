27,558 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

