2,940 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 388,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $8,694,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 362,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

