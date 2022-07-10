4,640 Shares in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage comprises about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $368.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.