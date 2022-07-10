5,400 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,649.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 292,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.02 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

