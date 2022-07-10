5,486 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $62,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

VRRM opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

