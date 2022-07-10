7,593 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 64,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $147.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

