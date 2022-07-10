Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $389.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.25. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

