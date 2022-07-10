Aeternity Price Hits $0.0729 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $26.03 million and approximately $952,673.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 402,714,912 coins and its circulating supply is 356,893,968 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

