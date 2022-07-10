Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

