Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.90 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.98) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.77) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.15) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.56) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

AF opened at €1.17 ($1.22) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.44.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

