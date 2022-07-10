Akash Network (AKT) One Day Volume Hits $561,301.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $28.80 million and $561,301.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00130434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars.

