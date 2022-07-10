Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.15.

NYSE:ALB opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.37.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

