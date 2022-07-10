Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,737,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.