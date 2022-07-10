Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

