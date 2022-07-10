Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

