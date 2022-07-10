Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €265.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($276.04) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €180.28 ($187.79) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($215.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €192.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €207.40.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.