Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €265.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($276.04) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
ALV opened at €180.28 ($187.79) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($215.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €192.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €207.40.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
