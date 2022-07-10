AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.11.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 31.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$24.16 and a twelve month high of C$31.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 115.31%.

In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total value of C$2,419,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,214,848.44. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. Insiders have sold 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949 over the last three months.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.