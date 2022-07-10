American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.71. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

