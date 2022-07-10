American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Tower worth $135,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.
NYSE AMT opened at $255.01 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.71.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.
American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
