Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $39.37 and a one year high of $56.63.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

