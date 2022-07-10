Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

